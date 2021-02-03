District 3-4A Boys Soccer: Double-Digit Wins x 4

Subhead Palatka edges Baker County, 2-1, for fourth consecutive 10-win campaign

Palatka High School’s Gabe Herrington (middle) tries to move the ball in his direction against Baker County defenders Landon Hickman (3) and Robbie Hill during Tuesday night’s District 3-4A tournament opener at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka’s Jose Aboytes controls the ball coming his way during Tuesday night’s matchup. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

The joy was all over the faces of the Palatka High School boys soccer players Tuesday night. The Panthers just finished out a 2-1 District 3-4A tournament victory over fifth-seeded Baker County at…