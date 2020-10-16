District 8-1A Volleyball Championship: No, Not This Time

Subhead Crescent City does not squander lead again, holds on for 1st title since 2013

Crescent City’s Aniya Hardy goes high over Fort Meade’s Libby Newman for one of her 21 kills during Thursday night’s District 8-1A championship victory at Crescent City High School. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Crescent City High School volleyball coach Ashlee Jones (in white shirt) is excited moments after her Raiders won the District 8-1A championship Thursday night. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Ashlee Jones saw this scenario before. It was all too familiar. Her Crescent City High School volleyball team had taken the third set against Fort Meade in the District 8-1A tournament championship…