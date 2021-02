Subhead Interlachen battles to hold off Oak Hall in D3-3A; Crescent City triumphs

Interlachen High’s Der’Tavius Mack puts a shot up against Gainesville Oak Hall’s Andrew Powell during Tuesday night’s District 3-3A tournament opener at Interlachen. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

INTERLACHEN – When the postseason rolls around, it is all about playing well enough to advance to the next round of any sport, which is exactly what the Interlachen High School boys basketball team…