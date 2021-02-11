District Boys Basketball semifinals: No district finals for county

Subhead Palatka falls to Bishop Kenny, out of state tourney for first time since 2012; Crescent City, Interlachen also see seasons end

Palatka’s Jimmie Williams drives to the basket against Bishop Kenny’s Will Haen with Kenny teammate Daniel Buckley left behind on the ground in Wednesday’s game. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka High boys basketball coach Bryan Walter shouts instructions at his players during Wednesday night’s District 4-4A semifinal. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

JACKSONVILLE – For the first time since 2012, Palatka High School will not have a basketball team competing in the state tournament after the Panthers lost 60-53 to Jacksonville Bishop Kenny on the…