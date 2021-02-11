District Boys Basketball semifinals: No district finals for county

Subhead
Palatka falls to Bishop Kenny, out of state tourney for first time since 2012; Crescent City, Interlachen also see seasons end
-
Palatka’s Jimmie Williams drives to the basket against Bishop Kenny’s Will Haen with Kenny teammate Daniel Buckley left behind on the ground in Wednesday’s game. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)
-
Palatka High boys basketball coach Bryan Walter shouts instructions at his players during Wednesday night’s District 4-4A semifinal. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)
JACKSONVILLE – For the first time since 2012, Palatka High School will not have a basketball team competing in the state tournament after the Panthers lost 60-53 to Jacksonville Bishop Kenny on the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.