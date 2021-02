Subhead After 12 goals in last 11 matches, the Raiders explode in 5-0 semifinal wipeout of Keystone Heights

Crescent City’s Abraham Vinegas (left) tries to get the ball away from Keystone Heights’ Micah Wiley during Friday’s District 4-3A semifinal. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS – Jeff Lease did not have to go to his local lost and found to search for his team’s offense. It showed up at the right time Friday night. The Crescent City High School boys soccer…