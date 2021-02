Subhead Down 3-2 with 6 minutes left, Crescent City rallies with two goals to beat P.K. Yonge, 4-3

Crescent City High School boys soccer coach Jeff Lease (center pumping his fist) and his players celebrate their 4-3 District 4-3A championship win over P.K. Yonge. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS – Putnam County was waiting for a defining prep sports moment of this young 2020 decade. In the final six minutes of Tuesday night’s District 4-3A boys soccer championship, Crescent…