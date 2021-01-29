District Girls Basketball: After crazy season, PHS set for tourney
Palatka High School girls basketball coach Craig Washington goes over a play with his players during a timeout in his team's win against Jacksonville Wolfson in December. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daiily News)
Through all the trying times they’ve gone through in this COVID-ravished season, both Craig Washington and his Palatka High School girls basketball team are still standing.
The third-seeded Panthers…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.