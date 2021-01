Subhead Interlachen seeks 4th title in last 6 years; Crescent City hopeful in District 7-1A

Interlachen’s unlimited division weightlifter Marissa McKibben delivers a successful 155-pound clean-and-jerk lift during last week’s Putnam County championship at Interlachen’s weightlifting room. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Ron Whitehurst has been here before. Twice in the last three years. Actually, three times in the last five years. That’s how many times his Interlachen High girls weightlifters have won district…