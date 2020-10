Subhead Branford homecoming opponent as Rams look for at least .500 season

Interlachen High School quarterback Reggie Allen (4) and his teammates have won three straight games (GREG OYSTER / Special to the Daily News)

Bell High? Check. Pierson Taylor High? Check. Jacksonville Wolfson? Check. Three straight victories for the Interlachen High School football team has the Rams coaches and players in a very good…