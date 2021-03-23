Extra holes needed

Subhead Hitchner defeats Mattiace in sudden death playoff to claim Azalea Amateur title

Palatka Mens Golf Association president David Cox, left, presents 2021 Florida Azalea Amateur winner Tyler Hitchner of Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a framed flag commemorating the event. Hitchner shot 4-under and defeated Michael Mattiace of Jacksonville in a playoff on Sunday. (DANNY HOOD / Special To The Daily News)

A roller coaster. That’s how Tyler Hitchner, the winner of last weekend’s Florida Azalea Amateur tournament, described the crazy final half dozen holes. The 25-year-old University of Alabama…