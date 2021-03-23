Extra holes needed

Subhead
Hitchner defeats Mattiace in sudden death playoff to claim Azalea Amateur title
-
Palatka Mens Golf Association president David Cox, left, presents 2021 Florida Azalea Amateur winner Tyler Hitchner of Tuscaloosa, Alabama with a framed flag commemorating the event. Hitchner shot 4-under and defeated Michael Mattiace of Jacksonville in a playoff on Sunday. (DANNY HOOD / Special To The Daily News)
A roller coaster.
That’s how Tyler Hitchner, the winner of last weekend’s Florida Azalea Amateur tournament, described the crazy final half dozen holes.
The 25-year-old University of Alabama…
