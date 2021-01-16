Fox Sports teaming up to show Bassmaster Elite event here

-
Bass fishing fans gather round at the Palatka docks for the weigh-in on the final day of the 2020 B.A.S.S. Bassmaster Elite Tournament last February. The crowd size will not be the same as last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 virus, but Fox Sports will televise the weigh-ins for those who will not be able to attend the event in person. (WAYNE SMITH / Palatka Daily News)
The B.A.S.S. Bassmaster Elite Series is officially coming back to Palatka on Feb. 11, officially approved at Thursday night’s county commission meeting.
It won’t be quite the same as the previous…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.