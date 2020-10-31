Game Of Give And Take

Subhead Rivals go at each other on a night honoring longtime coach Feltner

Interlachen's Ty'Ran Bush (33) carries the ball while waiting for teammate and quarterback Reggie Allen Jr. to make a block against Keystone Heights. (EVALENA DAVIS / Special To The Daily News)

Former Interlachen High School athletic director and football coach Doug Feltner acknowledges the crowd after the field is named in his honor at IHS. (EVALENA DAVIS / Special To The Daily News)

Interlachen High interim football coach Ron Whitehurst talks to his players before the game. (EVALENA DAVIS / Special To The Daily News)

INTERLACHEN – The Interlachen High School football team took its best punch from rival Keystone Heights High Friday night. The Rams threw some punches back at the Indians on defense. And though play…