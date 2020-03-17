Haag rides opening 65 to Senior Azalea title, finishing seven under par

Subhead

Randy Haag added to an already impressive golf resume with his convincing win at the Senior Azalea Tournament.

A six-time Player of the Year for the Northern California Golf Association, and former top-10-ranked senior amateur in the world, Haag took an early lead and never looked back to take home the win Sunday afternoon at the Palatka Municipal Course.

Winner of the 1993 California Amateur of the Year title (Tiger Woods was runner-up), the Orinda, California, resident recorded rounds of 65-68-70, his seven-under par 203 total five shots better than Savannah, Georgia’s Doug Hanzel.

Hanzel, winner of the last three SA titles, and four in the last five years, entered as the clear favorite. After shooting three under par 67 Friday to trail Haag by only two strokes, he appeared to be primed to repeat again.

But Haag never took his foot off the pedal, answering Friday’s stellar round with a solid 68 Saturday. Meanwhile, Hanzel – Haag’s nearest competitor – fell further back by carding 73.

It was more of the same in Sunday’s finale, as the 61-year-old Haag came out hot, knocking in his third shot from off the green on No. 2 and flying a sand shot from the backside bunker on No. 3 into the cup for two unlikely birdies and a huge lead over Hanzel. But Hanzel responded by making birdie on five of seven holes, the last coming on No. 10, to cut what at one point was a 10-shot lead to just three.

But Haag, who later commented, “I didn’t sleep well Saturday night because all I could think of was how not to blow the big lead,” was steady on the back nine, finishing the day birdie-bogey, while Hanzel went bogey-bogey on Nos. 13 and 14 to put Haag in control for good. On the day, Hanzel was solid at 68, shooting 33-35 and giving him a 208 total for the 54-hole event.

“This was my first trip to Palatka,” said Haag, noting that after a couple of practice rounds on the Donald Ross track, “I fell in love with the course… Strategy is involved on every hole and just about every shot. It’s a great course.”

Sparked by a final round 67, Savannah’s Jack Hall took third in the Senior Division behind Haag and Hanzel. Hall (73-70-67—210), was followed by McDonough, Georgia’s Rusty Strawn and Billy Mitchell, both golfers finishing at 211.

Jacksonville’s David Anthony, a former champ of both the Florida Azalea Amateur and Senior Azalea tournaments, picked up the Super Senior Division title with his rounds of 70-72-68—210. Also at 210 but losing to Anthony on the first hole of sudden victory was Tequesta, Florida’s Mark Baxter. Tampa’s Kevin May (69-73-71—213), Sanford’s Bobby Lundquist (72-72-70—214 ) and Rick Woulfe, both the defending Super Senior champ and former Senior Division winner fired rounds of 74-69-74—217 rounded out that division’s top five.

Berger Warner, a former Crescent City resident and past winner of the Senior Azalea, cruised to an easy victory in the Legends Division. Warner shot rounds of 67-71-69, his 207 total six shots clear of defending Legends champ Don Marsh of Johns Creek, Georgia (70-75-68—213). Tampa’s Kim Schwencke and New Port Richey’s Jerry Young tied for third at 214.

Stockbridge, Georgia’s Charlie Busbee made it three straight Super Legends titles as he turned in rounds of 75-70-72—217. Busbee’s birdie on the final hole of the day secured a one shot win over Tallahassee’s Earl Daniell (69-75-74—218). Perry Georgia’s Tom Toombs and Bench Park, Illinois’ Gus Kozina tied for third at 230.

With most events cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th annual Senior Azalea attracted a jammed field of 112 senior amateurs from throughout the United States and Canada. Players competed in one of four divisions – Senior (50-60), Super Senior (61-69), Legends (70-74) and Super Legends (74 and older).