Subhead Even with coaching change late, young Rams have best season in 10 years

Reggie Allen Jr. matured as a quarterback as the season went along and was a big part of the Rams having their first .500 season since a 6-4 mark in 2010. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News

There were a lot of checkmarks the Interlachen High School football team could put in boxes this fall. The team not only clinched a .500 season for the first time in 10 years, but in the time of…