Subhead Raiders play together in 67-43 pummeling of Merritt Island Christian

De’Marion Rasher delivers a successful layup after coming up with a steal late in the first quarter during Tuesday's game with Merritt Island Christian. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Since Christmas went away, the Crescent City High School boys basketball team has been delivering plenty of gifts for its fans and lumps of coal to the teams it has played. And the way the Raiders…