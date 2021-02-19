John Tindall Classic: A Walk-Off Start Off

Subhead
Runnels HR in 9th lifts SJR State to win over Northwest Florida in event opener
Northwest Florida State third baseman Trace Wilhoite is late with the tag of St. Johns River State’s Ramses Cordova during Thursday’s game at Tindall Field. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)
St. Johns River State College pitcher Dawson Gause delivers a pitch during Thursday’s game. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)
After losing a couple of one-run games in the past week, the St. Johns River State College baseball team found themeselves on the wining side this time around with a 3-2 victory against Northwest…
