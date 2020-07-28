Leave No Room for Doubt

Subhead
Jarvis Williams’ hit sets the tone as Panthers rout Riviera Beach Suncoast for 1981 state championship
Palatka High running back John L Williams (22) and wide receiver-defensive back Jarvis Williams (3) starred on the 1981 state championship team, then at the University of Florida before moving on to solid NFL careers.
Palatka High School principal Kelly Nash, left, and football coach Bob Lyle display a trophy honoring the football program as the No. 1 team in the state in all classifications that season.
The 1981 Palatka High School football season opened up with a win over a state champion team.
The season ended with a Palatka win for a state championship on the same field.
“Interesting symmetry,…
