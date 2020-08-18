Leaving The Coaching Ranks

Subhead Former star athlete “Pooh Bear” Williams resigns as Crescent City High football coach; Delaney takes over

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams (center, white cap) listens as assistant coach Sean Delaney (black and white cap, face obscured) talks strategy during Crescent City’s FHSAA Class 1A tournament loss at Hawthorne High School in 2018. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, a fixture on the Crescent City coaching staff and arguably the most accomplished athlete in Raider history, resigned Sunday as head football coach and instructional…