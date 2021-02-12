Lots of runs, hits ... and rain in Classic opener

Subhead
SJRSC-Pasco-Hernando game halted in 7th, to be continued in March; event continues today
St. Johns River State College’s Juan Jaime lays down a bunt single during the second inning of Thursday night’s game in the Capital City Classic against Pasco-Hernando. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
St. Johns River State College’s J.J. Sousa is tagged out by Pasco-Hernando catcher Diego Garcia in the first inning Thursday night. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
The opening game of the Capital City Classic at Tindall Field Thursday night started with plenty of runs.
Only one thing beat plenty of runs, though – plenty of raindrops. And by the time the…
