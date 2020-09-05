Mishandling the First Game

Subhead Panthers lose six fumbles, Warriors score on two and capitalize on short field after the others on muggy night

Palatka’s Albert Leonard clamps down on West Nassau’s Jesse Rochay during the first half of Friday night's game. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)

West Nassau High defenders stop Palatka High quarterback Omarrion Wilson. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)

Down 22-6 late in the second quarter, things were looking good for the Palatka High School football team. The Panthers had just recovered a fumble deep in West Nassau territory. It was third and 5…