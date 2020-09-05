Mishandling the First Game

Subhead
Panthers lose six fumbles, Warriors score on two and capitalize on short field after the others on muggy night
-
Palatka’s Albert Leonard clamps down on West Nassau’s Jesse Rochay during the first half of Friday night's game. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)
-
West Nassau High defenders stop Palatka High quarterback Omarrion Wilson. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)
Down 22-6 late in the second quarter, things were looking good for the Palatka High School football team.
The Panthers had just recovered a fumble deep in West Nassau territory. It was third and 5…
