Subhead Panthers are 0-7 and have been shut out in last five games as they travel to Bradford for latest tussle

Palatka High School football coach Willie Fells talks and shows strategy with his players during their loss to Live Oak Suwannee on Oct. 9. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

Why can’t they score? The Palatka High School Panthers are nine games into a losing streak that includes the last two games of last season, seven into a slide that covers all of 2020 and perhaps…