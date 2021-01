Subhead Ex-Menendez coach takes over Panther program

Patrick Turner coached Menendez High School’s football team from 2013-17. He is now Palatka’s seventh head coach since Jim McCool retired after 21 seasons in June 2004. (Submitted photo)

For the seventh time since the legendary Jim McCool stepped down as coach in June 2004, the Palatka High football program begins a new coaching era. And athletic director Bobby Humphries did not have…