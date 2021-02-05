Palatka’s Wilson, Curry, Interlachen’s Sutton head to Warner

Palatka's O'Marrion Wilson (left) and Shemar Curry pose together after signing letters of intent with Warner University. (Submitted)

Interlachen's Faizon Sutton puts his signature on his letter of intent to play at Warner University next year. (Submitted)

According to graduate assistant and former Palatka High standout athlete Paul Mast, Wednesday turned out to be a very good day for football recruiting at Warner University. “We got 31 guys total and…