Playoff Home Cookin'

Subhead For first time in program history, Interlachen football to host state game

Interlachen High School quarterback Reggie Allen Jr., trying to get away from Branford’s Chris Davila during the Oct. 24 game at home, is hoping to be back at quarterback for the state tournament playoff game against Jacksonville Episcopal Friday night. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

For the first time in 34 years, the Interlachen High School football team will be playing a postseason game. For the first time ever, the Rams will be hosting a state tournament game. “Our guys are…