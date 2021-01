Subhead Interlachen wins rubber match with Fernandina Beach via zone ‘D’

Coach C.S. Belton (right) and his Interlachen High School boys basketball team went on a third-quarter run to eventually defeat Fernandina Beach, 56-35. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The third game between the Interlachen and Fernandina Beach high school boys basketball teams was close at halftime with the host Pirates ahead of the Rams, 26-23. Then came a simple switch in zone…