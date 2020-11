Subhead Interlachen gets out to 21-4 lead, knocks off Middleburg

Middleburg’s Donovan Wimberly is surrounded by Interlachen’s Justin Herring (behind him) and Jaden Perry during Monday night’s opener at Interlachen High School. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The first quarter was what head coach C.S. Belton was hoping for from his Interlachen High School boys basketball team. The defensive pressure forced numerous turnovers, the team got to the free…