Prep girls weightlifting: Interlachen’s McKibben 4th in state

Show here at the Putnam County championship meet on Jan. 13, Interlachen's Marissa McKibben finished fourth in the FHSAA 1A championship at Live Oak Suwannee High School in the unlimited weight class. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

It was a strong way to end the season for Interlachen High School junior weighlifter Marissa McKibben as she finished fourth place in the unlimited weight class at Friday’s Florida High School…