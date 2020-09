Subhead Palatka trips Peniel in 4 sets, first time program has 2 wins in year since 2014

Palatka’s Khi’ya Lookadoo (1) goes high to block the shot of Peniel Baptist Academy’s Brook Williams for a Panthers point in Palatka’s four-set victory over the Warriors on Tuesday. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka Daily News The four-set win by the Palatka HIgh School volleyball team Tuesday night at home at the Panther Palace may not have meant a lot to a lot of teams. But this is Palatka High, and…