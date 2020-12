Subhead A year after losing at Baker County, Palatka turns tables in 3-0 shutout

Palatka’s Mattie Smith tries to get the ball away, while being defended by Baker County’s Savannah Pelfrey during Friday night’s game at Cooper-Bennett Field at Veterans Stadium. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The Palatka High School boys soccer team players remembered the moment way too well a year ago. So did head coach Jeff Malandrucco. Malandrucco and his Panthers watched as exuberant Baker County High…