Prep Roundup: Make It Two In A Row

Subhead Palatka boys tennis team knocks down Menendez, 6-1, to improve to 2-1

Walker Mills, Palatka High School’s No. 1 singles player, returns a shot to Menendez’s Collin Beese during his 8-3 loss to Beese in Palatka’s 6-1 victory. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

Cullen Sloan, Palatka High’s second singles player, chases after the ball during his victorious match agianst Menendez’s Gavin Rosario. (ANTHONY RICHARDS /Palatka Daily News)

The Palatka High School boys team have begun a winning streak after defeating visiting Menendez High, 5-2, for its second straight victory on Tuesday. The Panther boys (2-1) flexed their muscle as…