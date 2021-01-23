Prep roundup: Palatka, Crescent City nab 2nd in weightlifting districts

Palatka’s Jorja Barton, shown lifting her way to the Putnam County championship on Jan. 13, helped the Panthers to a second-place finish at the District 7-1A championship at Interlachen High Friday by winning the 154-pound title. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The day turned out OK individually for the girls competing in district weightlifting tournaments. Overall, Palatka, Interlachen and Crescent City combined for six district titles and a total of 38…