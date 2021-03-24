Prep Roundup: PHS' Dominant Day

Subhead Palatka boys, girls look strong on track in sweeping meet with Interlachen

Palatka’s Seager Jordan stumbles over the final hurdle, but wins the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during his team’s meet with Interlachen on Tuesday. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Palatka’s Khi’ya Lookadoo is airborne during the long jump, one of the three events she won on the day. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Tuesday’s dual meet turned into a dominant day for the Palatka High School track and field team. The Panther boys took down Interlachen, 74-9, while the girls were 41-11 winners at Palatka High…