Prep roundup: PHS girls nab 2nd in district

Palatka High girls golf players, from left, Samantha Clark, Lauren Matthews, Julie Wilhite, Jewell Wilhite and Lindsey Jones smile with the District 3-2A runnersup trophy on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)

Once again, the Palatka High School girls golf team is going to the Region 1-2A tournament. The Panthers advanced after taking second place at the District 3-2A tournament held Tuesday at the…