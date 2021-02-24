Prep roundup: Smith blast leads IHS to rout of St. Augustine

Peniel Baptist’s Jeremy Burnett slides safely into third base after stealing it during Tuesday’s game with Ocala Christian at Francis Youth Complex. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News) Dixie Smith delivered a blast that had Interlachen High School softball coach Ron Whitehurst reminiscing about one of his most dangerous longball threats. “It was like anything Kortney Masters hit,”… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.