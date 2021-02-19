Prep softball: Young Palatka club falls to Pierson Taylor, 13-3

Pierson Taylor’s Deana Cunningham slides safely across the plate with a sixth-inning run as Palatka catcher Carlie Drew awaits the throw home. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The first game of the season took 2 hours and 20 minutes to complete. And after Palatka High School’s softball team endured a 13-3, six-inning loss to Pierson Taylor, head coach Brandi Malandrucco…