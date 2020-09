Subhead 5-0 Crescent City puts down 26 of them in sweep of Peniel Baptist Academy

Peniel Baptist Academy’s Brook Williams (right) puts a kill down beyond Crescent City’s Veronica Ramirez (2) and Jordan Williams (6) during Thursday’s match at Jenkins Middle School. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The Crescent City High School volleyball team was on fire Thursday night in the serving department. Let’s just say the Raiders had a lot of celebratory dances for each one of their 26 aces at…