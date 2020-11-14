Rams can’t fly with Eagles in return to state playoffs

Interlachen High running back Gary Armstrong tries to avoid the tackle attempts of Episcopal School’s Bruce Jackson, 16, and Elijah Franklin during the first half Friday night.

Interlachen’s D.J. Polite, 24, drops Jacksonville Episcopal quarterback Tucker Tomberlin for a loss.

INTERLACHEN – The Interlachen High School football team’s first playoff appearance in 34 years ended in a 41-19 loss at the hands of the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Eagles on Friday night. …