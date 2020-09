Subhead Rams chomping at bit to play Bishop McLaughlin away on Friday night, let coach evaluate his team

Interlachen High will rely on new quarterback Reggie Allen Jr. to get the job done this season. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

After hitting each other the last week and working out with each other in the weight room and away from Interlachen High School, the Rams will finally have a football game to play Friday night …