Subhead Panthers finish 10th on challenging Panhandle course, but improve on last year

Palatka High School golfer Julie Wilhite, shown during a match last season, shot a 103 to lead the Panthers in the regional tournament on Tuesday. (Daily News file photo)

The season has once again come to an end for the Palatka High School girls golf team after shooting a 436 at the FHSAA Region 1-2A tournament at the Tiger Point Golf Club on the Panhandle in Gulf…