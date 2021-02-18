Region 1-3A Boys Soccer: An Opportunity Well Taken

Subhead
Episcopal goalie Mumford makes clutch save on final penalty kick, secures first-round win vs. Crescent City
-
Crescent City’s Omar Rios (37) brings the ball up the field against Jacksonville Episcopal’s Charlie Reid during Wednesday’s regional first-round matchup. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
-
Jacksonville Episcopal goalie Mike Mumford makes the diving save on Crescent City's Esquiel Vences to secure the Eagles’ victory. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)
CRESCENT CITY – On a night where missed opportunities became normal, it was an opportunity taken advantage of by Jacksonville Episcopal School goalkeeper Mike Mumford that ended up the difference…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.