Region 1-3A Boys Soccer: An Opportunity Well Taken

Subhead Episcopal goalie Mumford makes clutch save on final penalty kick, secures first-round win vs. Crescent City

Crescent City’s Omar Rios (37) brings the ball up the field against Jacksonville Episcopal’s Charlie Reid during Wednesday’s regional first-round matchup. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Jacksonville Episcopal goalie Mike Mumford makes the diving save on Crescent City's Esquiel Vences to secure the Eagles’ victory. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

CRESCENT CITY – On a night where missed opportunities became normal, it was an opportunity taken advantage of by Jacksonville Episcopal School goalkeeper Mike Mumford that ended up the difference…