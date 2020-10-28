Region 4-1A Volleyball Semifinal: Raiders using this game for playoff battle

Subhead Trenton sweeps out Crescent City, reminiscent of Newberry’s 2013 region win

Crescent City’s Aniya Hardy (10) goes up for a kill attempt against Trenton’s Samarie McHenry (19) and Bri Becker during Tuesday’s regional semifinal match. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Veronica Ramirez holds her phone camera to take one final selfie with her Crescent City High volleyball teammates and coaches after losing in the Region 4-1A semifinal Tuesday night to Trenton. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

CRESCENT CITY – Seven years ago, a confident group of Crescent City Junior-Senior High School volleyball players won the District 8-1A championship and many figured a rematch of the district title…