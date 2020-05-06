Senior Spring Athlete Profile: Matt Sharp

Body

The Palatka High baseball team pitcher and outfielder was a .250 hitter nine games into the Panthers’ 8-1 season. He had three runs scored and four RBI, including a double. On the mound, Sharp was 3-0 with 12 hits allowed in 16 1/3 innings pitched with nine walks and 19 strikeouts and one earned run allowed for an earned-run average of 0.43. Sharp was an All-County selection a year ago.

“He was a four-year varsity player for us,” Palatka High baseball coach Alan Rick said. “He was one of our main arms this year and worked his way up as a junior. He was also one of our top four outfielders and one of our two main pitchers along with (junior) Layton DeLoach. He’s my main right-handed pitcher, while Layton is my main left-handed pitcher. Matt is going to be missed both on and off the field.”

Rick on Sharp off the field: “He’s a great kid. The Sharps are great people in general. Matt and I have gone hunting together and he’s turned into an avid outdoorsman. He’s gotten more into fishing of late. He’s just one of those guys where off the field, you trust him and guide him in the right way and he’ll be great in what he does in life.”

What’s next?: St. Johns River State College where he is undecided on a major.

Parents: Richard and Pam Sharp.