SJR State College Volleyball: Long wait finally over for Vikings

Subhead After COVID-19 shut sport down in fall, SJR State ready to get back into it in spring

One of the eight freshmen players St. Johns River State’s volleyball team has is former Interlachen High standout and two-time Daily News Volleyball Player of the Year Kirby Mason (middle). (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

St. Johns River State College coach Matt Cohen supervises Gwen Souther on front-line play during practice Tuesday. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

By Anthony Richards An extremely long offseason is about to come to an end for the St. Johns River State College volleyball program. The Vikings are scheduled to begin the season on the road…