Subhead Palatka turns back Orange Park, 64-62, will face Fleming Island in rematch of last year’s finale

Palatka’s Amaad Fields takes a jump shot over Orange Park’s Julian Bryant during the first half of Thursday’s St. Johns River Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

The Palatka High School boys basketball team will have a shot at the St. Johns River Athletic Conference basketball tournament title following a 64-62 semifinal-round victory over Orange Park High…