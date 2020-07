Subhead Wipes out Middleburg to end 47-7 run to title

Melrose Babe Ruth 12-and-under All-Star baseball players try to give manager Dale Yarbrough (middle) a water cooler bath after winning the Small States championship in Fort White on Monday. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

FORT WHITE – The idea already floated around in manager Dale Yarbrough’s mind. By the time his Melrose 12-and-under Babe Ruth All-Star baseball team had taken down Middleburg, 12-2, in four innings…