Subhead Due to COVID-19 contact tracing issue, Rams’ Olalde won’t run region meet

Interlachen’s Adam Olalde finished 18th overall and fourth among non-team qualifiers at the District 5-2A meet to qualify for Saturday’s Region 2-2A meet, which he now won’t compete in. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

For the first time in the 2020-21 sports season, a Putnam County sport has officially been shut down because of COVID-19 concerns. Albeit, it was the one remaining runner left competing this year in…