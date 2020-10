Subhead Interlachen relieves Yancey of football coaching duties; Whitehurst takes over

Former Interlachen High School football coach Matt Yancey watches over his team during the opening game of the season on Sept. 11 at home against Fernandina Beach. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

When Monday football practice rolled around at Interlachen High School, the players found out they had a new coach running the show. The school’s athletic director, Ron Whitehurst, who already wears…