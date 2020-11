Subhead 1-8 Palatka set to host St. Augustine in Florida’s second-oldest football rivalry

O’marrion Wilson had 206 yards rushing with two touchdowns last week in Palatka’s 20-15 victory over Middleburg. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

That week is here again ... St. Augustine week. The second-longest running football rivalry in the state at 101 games and counting will be on full display at Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans…