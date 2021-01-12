Tampa-based bass team nets regional title

-
Aaron Yavorsky, left, and Jett Stanley show off their winning catches during the third annual North Regional Junior Bass Tournament for high school students on Sunday at the Palatka docks. (Submitted / GLENN CALE)
The third annual North Regional junior bass tournament qualifier was held on the St. Johns River Saturday and Sunday.
But for the top-rated high school duo in the state, it felt right at home.
…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.