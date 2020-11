Subhead After losses to Branford and Keystone Heights, IHS tries again vs. St. Joseph

Interlachen High quarterback Reggie Allen Jr. jumps to avoid Keystone Heights High defender John Davis Schenck during Friday night’s loss at Feltner Field at Thompson-Baker Stadium. (EVALENA DAVIS / Palatka Daily News)

Maybe the third time will be the charm for the Interlachen High School football team. Maybe Friday night will get the Rams over the hump and their history-making fifth win will clinch their first …